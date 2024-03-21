Missouri Democratic Party hosts presidential primary this Saturday

The Missouri Democratic Party is gearing up for its Presidential Primary, which will be held on March 23.

In-person voting will take place across the state this Saturday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone who requested an absentee ballot by mail must return them by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Where to cast a ballot

The Primary Election site in Greene County will be the Teamster’s Local 245 Event Hall, 1850 E. Division in Springfield.

Other voting locations in the Ozarks are:

Barry County, Cassville Crowder College Community Building at 4020 Main St. in Cassville



Christian County, the Resource Management Building at 1106 W. Jackson in Ozark



Dade County, the Dade County Courthouse at 300 W. Water in Greenfield



Dallas County, Buffalo Family Events at 205 S. Maple St. in Buffalo



Douglas County, the Douglas County Courthouse at 203 E. Lincoln Ave. in Ava



Howell County, the West Plains Civic Center at 110 St. Louis St. in West Plains



Jasper County, the MSSU Mills Anderson Justice Center at 3350 Newman Rd. in Joplin



Laclede County, Old Wilkinson Pharmacy, 143 W. Elm St. in Lebanon



Lawrence County, #1 Courthouse in Mt. Vernon



Taney County, the Taney County Courthouse at 132 David St. in Forsyth



Webster County, the Webster County Courthouse at 101 S. Crittendon St., Room 22 in Marshfield

You can find out more at missouridemocrats.org.