Missouri Democratic Party hosts presidential primary this Saturday
In Greene County, voters will cast ballots at Teamster Local 245 Event Hall
The Missouri Democratic Party is gearing up for its Presidential Primary, which will be held on March 23.
In-person voting will take place across the state this Saturday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Anyone who requested an absentee ballot by mail must return them by 10 a.m. Saturday.
Where to cast a ballot
The Primary Election site in Greene County will be the Teamster’s Local 245 Event Hall, 1850 E. Division in Springfield.
Other voting locations in the Ozarks are:
- Barry County, Cassville Crowder College Community Building at 4020 Main St. in Cassville
- Christian County, the Resource Management Building at 1106 W. Jackson in Ozark
- Dade County, the Dade County Courthouse at 300 W. Water in Greenfield
- Dallas County, Buffalo Family Events at 205 S. Maple St. in Buffalo
- Douglas County, the Douglas County Courthouse at 203 E. Lincoln Ave. in Ava
- Howell County, the West Plains Civic Center at 110 St. Louis St. in West Plains
- Jasper County, the MSSU Mills Anderson Justice Center at 3350 Newman Rd. in Joplin
- Laclede County, Old Wilkinson Pharmacy, 143 W. Elm St. in Lebanon
- Lawrence County, #1 Courthouse in Mt. Vernon
- Taney County, the Taney County Courthouse at 132 David St. in Forsyth
- Webster County, the Webster County Courthouse at 101 S. Crittendon St., Room 22 in Marshfield
You can find out more at missouridemocrats.org.