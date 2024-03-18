MSU-West Plains adds a rodeo team as an intercollegiate sports option

Missouri State University-West Plains’ athletic program is adding a co-ed rodeo team to its list of intercollegiate sports.

The athletic program decided it would introduce a rodeo team because of the strong connection between rodeo and the Ozarks. There is also a new addition to the Agriculture Science Center, which gives student athletes a place to house their horses and practice.

The signing period for rodeo athletes began Friday, March 1, and former West Plains resident and professional rodeo cowboy, Matt Hughes, is expected to lead a full team that’s ready to compete in the fall.

Hughes has more than 20 years of experience in rodeo and has been head coach of the rodeo team at Mesalands Community College in New Mexico since 2017.

In a press release, he said it’s been a dream of his to lead a rodeo program for MSU-West Plains.

The Grizzly Rodeo Team will compete in nine events in the Ozark Region of the NIRA, which fields teams from two-year and four-year schools. Some events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, team roping and more. The season begins in September and runs until June.

