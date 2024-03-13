© 2024 KSMU Radio
Ozarks Food Harvest honors 93-year-old volunteer for 2,000 hours of service

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 13, 2024 at 9:18 AM CDT
Don Landon, a volunteer at Ozarks Food Harvest
OFH
Don Landon, a volunteer at Ozarks Food Harvest

Don Landon has volunteered at OFH for seven years.

Ozarks Food Harvest relies on volunteers to sort more than 100,000 pounds of food each week for its network of 270 food pantries in 28 counties.

One of those volunteers was recognized Wednesday for contributing 2,000 hours of service in seven years.

Don Landon is 93, and his name is now on a 2,000 hours-volunteered branch of the Charles Foltz Gift of Time Tree, which celebrates those who have contributed at least 2,000 hours. The tree is named for Foltz, a long time volunteer at OFH.

Volunteers not only help sort food, they also sort seeds, build Senior Food Boxes and assemble Weekend Backpack Program food bags.

Anyone interested in volunteering at Ozarks Food Harvest can find out more at ozarksfoodharvest.org/volunteer.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
