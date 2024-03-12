History Museum on the Square implements digital signage system on 1st floor for those with visual impairments

The History Museum on the Square in Springfield is showcasing technology to help those with visual impairments and anyone who doesn’t speak English have more access to the facility and its exhibits.

NaviLens is a digital signage system that is designed to ensure inclusivity and equal access to cultural institutions. And, since last week, it’s been used at the History Museum on Park Central Square.

Michele Skalicky A NaviLens marker at the History Museum on the Square in Springfield, MO (photo taken March 12, 2024)

NaviLens markers on the museum’s first floor are attached to an app that talks to a person and tells them about a specific exhibit.

The app uses voice instruction and offers content in 33 languages. Not only does it tell about specific exhibits, it also guides visitors to things like the stairs, elevator and restrooms.

The idea of installing NaviLens markers came about last year when the Springfield Chapter of the Missouri Council of the Blind was preparing for a group tour of the museum. History Museum spokesperson Charlotte McCoy said it was a chance for museum staff to learn.

"You know, the things that we think are really cool and interactive because it's different, you know, for someone who's visually impaired that's a hazard," she said, "so, we were trained kind of just how our galleries work and don't work for the visually impaired."

McCoy said the tour made them realize they could be even more ADA compliant.

A staff member had been to Europe and used NaviLens and suggested the museum try it.

McCoy hopes they’ll be able to secure funding to expand the signage system to more areas of the museum.



