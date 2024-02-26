© 2024 KSMU Radio
Some Springfield-Greene County Health Department services unavailable this week

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 26, 2024 at 8:57 AM CST
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is shown in this August 2022 photo.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is shown in this August 2022 photo.

Things like STI testing and treatment and vital records, located in the Bengsch Building, will resume in a different location March 4.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is moving temporarily, and some services will not be available this week. The programs, offered at the Harold K. Bengsch Building on E. Chestnut Expressway, are moving temporarily to the 4th floor of Cox Medical Tower, 1443 N. Robberson, but they won’t be available until March 4. The Bengsch building on E. Chestnut Expwy. closed Monday for renovations.

Services not available this week include STI testing and treatment, vaccinations, vital records and lab services, such as water well testing.

Health Department services not in the Bengsch Building are not affected, including WIC, the Greater Ozarks Regional Mother’s Milk Depot, Environmental Health Services and Animal Control.

Renovations are expected to be completed this summer.

For information about services that are impacted this week, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/move or call 417-874-1211.

Contact information related to existing programing, including phone numbers, are still the same.

The health department said in a news release, "Cox Medical Tower was carefully selected to ensure minimal disruption to services during this transition. The facility is located 0.7 miles directly north of the Bengsch Building and along an existing bus line. Elevators are available for public use."

 
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky