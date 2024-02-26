MODOT hires 2 consultants for environmental study of I-44

Two consultants have been chosen by the Missouri Department of Transportation to lead the I-44 Corridor Study.

Hg Consult, Inc. will lead the environmental study of the interstate from the Oklahoma state line to the Route 17 interchange near St. Robert. Garver will lead a study of the stretch from St. Robert to the Route 100 East interchange at Gray Summit. It's part of MODOT's Forward 44 initiative.

The 2008 Purpose and Need Studyshowed I-44 is in need of additional roadway capacity to meet increased travel demand, according to MODOT. It said, since the highway was built more than five decades ago, many portions of the roadway are not consistent with current design standards.

Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget provided $20 million of general revenue for the environmental study of more than 250 miles of the interstate. MODOT said the study “is a critical step to preparing for future projects on I-44.”

According to MODOT, the goals of the study are to validate the outcomes of the study done in 2008.