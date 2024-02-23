© 2024 KSMU Radio
MDC adds 160 acres of grassland to a conservation area in Dade County

KSMU | By Courtney Skornia
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:27 PM CST
MDC's Sons Creek Conservation Area
Missouri Department of Conservation
The new addition is named in honor of donations made by the Berrier Family, which helped MDC acquire the tract.

A Dade County Conservation Area is now 160 acres larger.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Sons Creek Conservation Area is located five miles northeast of Lockwood off of Dade County Road 41.
The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the naming of the addition to honor a donation to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation for public grasslands.

The addition will be named the Dr. Harry and Lina Berrier Memorial Tract.

MDC said the area will be planted with a variety of native grasses and wildflowers to create more hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities in Southwest Missouri.

Many of Missouri’s native prairies are gone now, but MDC Resource Supervisor Nick Burrell said, "The area will provide better chances for survival and expansion for native plants and wildlife." The area is also expected to enhance conservation efforts of the adjacent 160-acre Penn-Sylvania Prairie.
Conservation Projects MO Department of Conservation Springfield MO
Courtney Skornia
