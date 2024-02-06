Another unpredictable winter is here. Thankfully, ArtCon 2024 in Neosho is on the horizon

We have already experienced a couple of ice and snow storms, and we are surely in the depths of winter in the Four States. That means it's nearly time for the Neosho Arts Council’s annual ArtCon.

The one-day event, now in its sixth year, bills itself as a pop culture convention for everyone. It’s the Neosho Art Council's largest fundraiser of the year, and it draws both visitors and guests from throughout the Midwest.

Sarah Serio, executive director of NAC, says the event casts a wide net, from hardcore comic and anime fans to families with children who are curious and want to learn more.

“We want to make sure everyone has something they can enjoy. New this year, of course, is our special guest, Isaac Singleton, who is an actor and voice actor, whom everyone will recognize from his work voicing Spanos in the Marvel animated series and videogames," she said. "Or you’ll recognize him as Bosen from Pirates of the Caribbean.”

In addition to Singleton, there are eight authors and comic artists appearing at ArtCon and four cosplay groups including Missouri Ghostbusters and Guardians of the Four States. There are also kids and adult cosplay contests.

Admission is five dollars for everyone, parking is free.

ArtCon 2024 at Neosho Middle School takes place on Saturday, February 3.

