Springfield ArtsFest receives record number of artist vendor applicants

The steady rise in applicants marks a continuous rebound after a brief post-COVID dip. Last year’s ArtsFest saw record turnout and was also the highest-grossing year yet.

The Arts Council says artist applications are selected with an eye toward variety and artistic quality. Ultimately, the number of artists in the festival comes down to how many can fit on Walnut Street, the longtime home of ArtsFest. Their goal for this year is 125 artists.

The festival takes place May 4 and 5. Nonprofit, performer and general and food vendor applications are open through March 1. Find more information on the ArtsFest website.