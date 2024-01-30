Watch your mailbox for new Greene County voter registration cards, which are expected to arrive soon

New voter identification cards are headed to Greene County residents. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said you should watch your mailbox for the new cards in the next two to nine days.

The biennial mailing is required by Missouri law to help keep voter registration rolls up to date, he said. The cards list important information for voters, including assigned polling location, ward or township and legislative and school districts.

The clerk’s office said redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census resulted in many precinct boundary line adjustments due to population growth or legislative district boundary line adjustments.

Schoeller said some voters might also see a change in their assigned polling location.

Four new precincts were created due to population growth:



29-CD at the Well Church, 720 E. Norton Rd. in Springfield

Battlefield C at Battlefield City Hall’s Community Room, 5434 Tower Dr. in Battlefield

Murray B at First Baptist Church, 202 W. Jackson St. in Willard

North Republic B at the Republic Schools Bus Center, 700 N. Boston Ln. in Republic

Schoeller encourages voters to check their cards to be sure all information is correct.

If a voter ID card arrives for someone who doesn’t live at your address, he said you should place the card back in the mail for return delivery to his office.