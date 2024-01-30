Ozark Board of Education fills new executive director of human resources position at Ozark Public Schools

The Ozark Board of Education has hired someone to fill the new position of executive director of Human Resources.

The board, at a special Jan. 26 meeting, voted to hire Dr. Phillip Link beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

Link has spent his entire educational career at Ozark Junior High School, first as a science teacher, then as an assistant principal from 2013-2021 and currently as the principal. He has received multiple awards during his time with the district, including the 2022 MOASSP New Principal of the Year for the Southwest Region and the 2020 MOASP Assistant Principal of the Year, according to a news release.

“I’m loyal to the Ozark community and invested in growing and retaining our talent,” he said in a statement. “I’m committed to supporting our team as we find and keep the right talent while building relationships and maintaining trust with all stakeholders and fostering a culture of shared respect.”

Link received both his Doctorate in Education and Education Specialist in Superintendency from Southwest Baptist University. He also earned a Master’s in School Administration from Lindenwood University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Middle School Education from Missouri State University.

The executive director of human resources will supervise all HR functions from recruitment and hiring to retention and staff development efforts across the district. It will serve as the district’s Title IX compliance officer among other duties. Many of these duties have been shared among other positions across the district.

Link will step into his new role July 1, 2024