© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harvard study: Almost half of Springfield-area renters considered ‘cost-burdened’

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published January 29, 2024 at 9:01 AM CST
"Half of renters cannot afford rent," Harvard University said upon releasing its latest rental housing study Friday, January 26, 2024.
Courtesy Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies
"Half of renters cannot afford rent," Harvard University said upon releasing its latest rental housing study Friday, January 26, 2024.

A new national study finds rent has never been more expensive — especially for the middle class. In the five-county Springfield metro, some 34,000 households are considered "cost-burdened" as they rent their housing.

These days, half of American renters are considered cost-burdened, spending more than the recommended 30 percent of their income on housing. Those spending at least 50 percent of their income are at an all-time high. That’s according to a new study by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.

In the five-county Springfield metro, about 47 percent of renters are cost-burdened, some 34,000 households. Within that group, one out of five families are spending half their income or more on housing.

Meanwhile, Springfield’s renters have a median income around $35,000 dollars per year. That’s almost $40,000 less than the median for all American households, according to the U.S. Census.

The Harvard study also says homelessness in America is at an all-time high, citing national point-in-time counts from last year with at least 653,000 unsheltered people.
Tags
News housing and homelessnessdemographicsOzarks region
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman