Finalists in MSU presidential search are expected to be announced Wednesday

The Missouri State University Board of Governors is expected to approve the finalists in the search for the university’s next president during a special meeting Wednesday, January 17. The candidates are expected to be announced following the meeting, which starts at 3.

The Presidential Search Committee received 48 completed applications for the position, according to the MSU website.

MSU said that “a diverse pool” – in terms of race, sex, age, geographic region, institutional size and professional background -- was invited to an in-person interview with the search committee.

Out of those 11 candidates, four were selected as finalists.

Each of the finalists will be scheduled for a two-day visit in Springfield and West Plains in February, and the public will have the chance to meet them.

Missouri State is the license holder for KSMU.

