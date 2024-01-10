City Utilities addresses PFAS chemicals

The EPA is considering new regulations on PFAS chemicals in drinking water. Springfield’s City Utilities is taking steps to stay proactive.

The PFAS chemical family contains thousands of individual compounds that have been used in a wide array of stain, grease, and water-resistant products for decades.

Short for "per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances” PFAS are also known as forever chemicals, because of how long they persist in the environment. Some of these chemicals have been tied to serious health issues, particularly for individuals with significant exposure.

In 2016 the EPA said the chemicals were not a threat at low levels, meaning 70 parts per trillion and lower. Regulations proposed in 2023 would set the maximum limit in drinking water for six specific PFAS chemicals. That limit is significantly lower: four parts per trillion.

Bob Wilson is Director of Water Treatment & Supply for City Utilities. He said we can think about one part per trillion as equivalent to one second in 32,000 years. That means even testing requires highly specialized skills and equipment.

Wilson said that ahead of testing that will be required by the EPA in 2024, CU carried out voluntary testing in 2023. Those tests did detect some PFAS compounds at levels of 3.1 to 16 parts per trillion in water from the James River.

“Even though it's not enforceable and it’s not a regulation at this point in time,” Wilson explained, “it is concerning to us.” He said CU is looking at longer term options, but for the short term they are “blending” water from the James River with water from Fellows Lake to bring those parts per trillion down below the proposed levels before it reaches consumers.

Wilson says CU is working with outside consultants to evaluate potential upgrades to CU’s treatment facilities. If the new EPA regulations are approved, utility companies will have three years to meet the new standards.

Wilson emphasized how widespread the problem is. It is not the result of a single industry or polluter and is difficult to remove from the environment. A CDC report from last year concluded that most Americans have had at least some exposure to the chemicals. A US Geological Survey report from July 2023 estimated that at least 45% of tap water across the country could contain one or more PFAS chemicals.

At this time, there is no clear date for when the new EPA regulations could be finalized.