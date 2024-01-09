Republic School District will not hold a school board election in April

There will not be a school board election in the Republic School District in April. That’s because only two Republic residents filed their candidacy, and there are only two open positions on the Republic School District Board of Education.

Under Missouri Statute, if the number of candidates who file is the same as the number of positions to be filled by the election, there will be no election. There were two open positions on the Republic School Board.

Lauren Layman and incumbent Todd Wojciechowski will each serve three-year terms starting in April.

The two will be sworn in during the Republic Board of Education’s organizational meeting in April.

Outgoing Board of Education member Anne Buchanan, who was elected in 2021, did not seek re-election. Wojciechowski was first elected in 2015. This will be his fourth term.