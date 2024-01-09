Joining a Gym? There are many factors to consider before signing the contract

Millions of Americans make new Year's resolutions such as being healthier and to start working out.

But selecting the right gym is more than just showing up and signing a contract.

If your goal is to lose weight, get in better shape or improve your overall health, deciding to join a gym may be the first step. However, don't just sign up at the first gym you see or visit.

Before signing on the dotted line, research all options first, take part in free trials and speak with friends and family members about their gym experiences. Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau in Springfield, Missouri Pamela Hernandez also has this advice.

“Let’s just say you do that free trial, and they give you an introductory rate," she said, "what is that rate going to look like in three months or six months or even a year when the introductory rate expires?”

Hernandez also recommends reading the contract carefully before signing. Make sure that all verbal promises made by the salesperson are in writing. And ask questions such as, what happens if you move or the gym goes out of business?

Will the membership renew automatically at the end of the term? What is the cancellation policy and under what circumstances?

Copyright 2024 Four States Public Radio. To see more, visit Four States Public Radio.

Copyright 2024 89.9 FM KRPS. To see more, visit 89.9 FM KRPS.