Republican Missouri Senator announces campaign for 3rd Congressional District

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 8, 2024 at 8:48 AM CST
Missouri Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman
Justin Hackworth Photgraphy/Missouri Senate
Missouri Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman

A Missouri state senator has announced her campaign for Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District.

Mary Elizabeth Coleman’s announcement Friday came just one day after Blaine Luetkemeyer announced he would not seek reelection to the position.

Coleman said in a news release announcing her campaign that she’s running "to secure the southern border," "to protect and defend human life" and to “stand up for our daughters and the girls of our state by protecting women’s sports.”

Coleman was elected to the Missouri Senate in November, 2022 and previously served as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.

She was a driving force behind House Bill 126, pro-life legislation that became law in 2019 in the state.

Senator Coleman is a constitutional lawyer and practices at the Thomas More Society, a public interest law firm dedicated to protecting and promoting the culture of life, religious liberty and family values.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
