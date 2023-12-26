Don't throw away those old Christmas lights. Here's how to recycle items after the holidays are over

After the holidays are over, it will be time to get rid of those cut Christmas trees, lights that don’t work and boxes and paper. But there are environmentally friendly ways to do so.

The City of Springfield Environmental Services says live trees are not accepted at Missouri landfills. You can take them to the city’s Yardwaste Recycling Center in Brookline for free between December 26 and February 3. Bass Pro Shops will accept live trees across from the main store entrance between noon and 6 p.m. daily December 26 through 29. A $10 donation per tree is recommended to benefit a local Boy Scouts organization. You can also take them to Hansen’s Greenwaste in Brookline for $5 per tree and to Wickman’s Gardens in Springfield for a $5 donation. Remove all decorations, wiring and twine.

Artificial trees and holiday décor in usable condition are accepted for free at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and at Missouri Council of the Blind Thrift Stores.

String lights can be recycled at no charge at several locations in Springfield.

You can recycle gift boxes, wrapping paper, greeting cards and wrapping paper tubes with no foil or glitter at any Springfield recycling center location.

Other things that can be recycled there include plastic, glass and aluminum beverage containers, corrugated cardboard boxes, plastic food containers and metal cans.