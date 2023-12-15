Request for rezoning of National and Sunshine intersection is turned down by Springfield P&Z

The Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission has voted against a rezoning request by Ralph Duda and BK&M for the northwest corner of National and Sunshine.

Duda presented a new plan for the site before the public hearing and subsequent vote Thursday night.

"We'd like to do a food hall," he said. "We'd like to bring a really good quality food hall to Springfield."

The food hall, he said, would be a place where local entrepreneurs could sell food. And the venue would have indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a playground. It would contain underground and above ground parking.

But several University Heights neighborhood residents expressed concern about the development.

Many said they were worried about increased traffic on their streets, and one residents expressed concern about increased stormwater runoff.

University Heights resident Jeff Carney called the way the property was bought before rezoning was requested “reckless,” and he said that puts neighbors and P&Z in a tough situation "because there seems to be nothing else to do but rezone at this point."

P&Z Commissioner Carl Knuckles said the concerns expressed Thursday were compelling but he feels the current proposal is the best use of the property now.

Commission Chair Natalie Broekhoven said a straight rezoning wouldn’t create stability for the corner. Instead, she said, it would create instability.

The proposal next moves to Springfield City Council with Planning and Zoning's recommendation of denial. A public hearing is set for January 22 at the Springfield Police Regional Police & Fire Training Center, 2620 W. Battlefield.