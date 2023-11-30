Governor Mike Parson announces acting director of the MO Department of Corrections

Governor Mike Parson has named Trevor Foley acting director of the Missouri Department of Corrections. Foley’s appointment will become effective on December 6 after the departure of DOC Director Anne Precythe. In early November, Precythe announced plans to retire on December 5.

Valarie Moseley and Travis Terry will serve as DOC deputy directors.

Foley is currently the director of the budget and fiscal unit at DOC. He began his career with the department as a budget analyst in 2000 but left to take a job with the Missouri Senate as an appropriations analyst. He was promoted to assistant director of the Senate Appropriations Staff Office in July 2015 and returned to the DOC in 2018.

He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Columbia College.

Foley said in a statement, "I hope to follow the example of excellence, innovation, and leadership set by my mentors, Anne Precythe and Matt Sturm. I will continue to advocate for the interests of corrections staff, the safety of our communities, and the needs of the people we serve.”