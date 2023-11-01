Head of MO Department of Corrections announces retirement

The director of the Missouri Department of Corrections is stepping down. Anne Precythe’s last day will be December 5. She plans to retire and return home to North Carolina.

Precythe has served as Missouri DOC director since January, 2017, following a 30-year career in the North Carolina Division of Community Corrections where she retired as director in 2017, according to the Missouri Governor’s office in a press release.

As director, Precythe is responsible for 19 adult correctional facilities, six community supervision centers, two transition centers and more than 40 probation and parole districts.

A DOC interim director will be announced in the coming days prior to Precythe's last day with the state.

"Our office's focus will be on ensuring stability within DOC as we work together to navigate this transition in leadership," Governor Mike Parson said in a statement.