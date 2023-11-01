© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re in our Fall Fundraiser and you can help! Support KSMU programming today!

Head of MO Department of Corrections announces retirement

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 1, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe
State of Missouri
Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe

Anne Precythe has been director of DOC since 2017.

The director of the Missouri Department of Corrections is stepping down. Anne Precythe’s last day will be December 5. She plans to retire and return home to North Carolina.

Precythe has served as Missouri DOC director since January, 2017, following a 30-year career in the North Carolina Division of Community Corrections where she retired as director in 2017, according to the Missouri Governor’s office in a press release.

As director, Precythe is responsible for 19 adult correctional facilities, six community supervision centers, two transition centers and more than 40 probation and parole districts.

A DOC interim director will be announced in the coming days prior to Precythe's last day with the state.

"Our office's focus will be on ensuring stability within DOC as we work together to navigate this transition in leadership," Governor Mike Parson said in a statement.
Tags
News Missouri Department of CorrectionsAnne PrecytheState of Missouri
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky