Springfield-based Forvis announces global deal with Mazars

According to a news release, the network will operate under a single brand, Forvis Mazars, beginning in June of next year.

Globally, it’s expected to rank in the top 10 for companies of its kind. Forvis will gain more international reach, while Mazars, based in Paris, is expected to get a stronger position in the U.S.

The CEO of Mazars told French media Wednesday that a move toward consolidation is going on in the accounting and advisory industry right now.