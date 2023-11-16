New hardiness map shows warmer seasons in the Ozarks

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released a new version of its Plant Hardiness Zone Map, the first update since 2012, and there are some changes in the Missouri Ozarks.

The Zone Map is a standard for gardeners and growers to determine the right plant to grow in the right place at the right time of year.

It divides the US into 13 zones, each zone is divided into zone a and b.

Zone 1a roughly represents the coldest and least sunny corners of the country, zone 13b the hottest and sunniest.

Our region has mostly moved into warmer zones in the latest assessment. In 2012 the Ozarks fell mostly in zones 6a and 6b, now we fall mostly in zones 6b and 7a, meaning the average for the lowest temperatures of the year in some areas are about 5 degrees warmer overall.

The USDA’s newest map was made with up-to-date data, and more and more accurate data than in previous years. The online map includes several new features, including a “tips for growers” page.

Because of the use of new data and data collection techniques, and the focus on recent data and not on long term trends, map developers caution against interpreting updates as reliable indicators of global climate change.

Find the map online at: planthardiness.ars.usda.gov