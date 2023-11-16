Local church is in the running for funds to build a dog park for the community

Back in February, KSMU told you about a church in Springfield working to build a park for the community.

Since then, a walking path has been installed on the 40 acres behind Praise Assembly on the city’s northeast side, and the site is now home to a 30' X 80’ pavilion.

A feature planned for down the road on the site is a dog park – a place where dogs can run and play off leash.

But church member Vince Crunk – who’s been involved with the park project from the beginning – hopes to get money for a dog park sooner.

The church is a finalist in a contest called Pet Safe Unleashed. If it wins, it will get $50,000 for the new dog park.

"We would envision something that, you know, has kind of a safe entry/exit area," said Crunk, "and at least a couple of places where people could take small dogs and feel that their small dogs are safe and have another section for big dogs, you know, probably some running, climbing, jumping apparatus that you would typically see in a dog park."

The dog park – and the entire area – will be open to the public. In fact, anyone can walk on the path now.

Church Pastor Alan Beauchamp told KSMU they want neighbors to get to know one another.

You can vote once a day for Praise Assembly’s project through November 30 here.