Buc-ee's says new Springfield travel center will open Dec. 11

Springfield has been ready for Buc-ee's since before groundbreaking took place in August of last year. Here’s City Councilman Abe McGull on groundbreaking day, speaking about Buc-ee's effect on northeast Springfield, also known as Zone 2.

“This is great for the City of Springfield, for Zone 2 residents as well," McGull said. "This place is first-class. If I had to think about a song, it’s Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ rap song. This is first-class!”

Now the Texas-based company — praised by city leaders for paying strong wages even for entry-level jobs — says its 53,000-square-foot Springfield travel center will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

The store is the first Buc-ee's in Missouri and includes 120 fuel stations and a massive retail space for selling items like Texas barbecue, Beaver nuggets, drinks and snacks for travelers on the go.

Buc-ee's is located at 3284 North Mulroy Road off Interstate 44, east of Highway 65. The company says a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on opening day, with Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and other state and local leaders attending.