© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Fall Fundraiser! Make your pledge today!

Documentary produced by Ozarks Public Television to be screened at statewide event

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST
A poster for the OPT documentary "Generations"
Ozarks Public Television
A poster for the OPT documentary "Generations"

"Generations" examines the important contributions of Black Americans who helped to develop and grow the southwest Missouri region.

A locally produced documentary has been chosen by the State Historical Society of Missouri to be screened as part of the organization’s African American Experience in Missouri Lecture series.

“Generations: African American Experiences in Springfield and the Ozarks” will be shown on Tuesday, November 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia, Missouri.

The film was produced by Ozarks Public Television. It examines the important contributions of Black Americans who helped to develop and grow the southwest Missouri region.

SHSMO Executive Director Gary Kremer will moderate a discussion following the screening with the director of the documentary Dax Bedell and Christine Peoples, coordinator of the Timmons Hall Education Program for the Springfield Parks Department.

The screening is open to the public.

“I am honored to present ‘Generations’ at the State Historical Society of Missouri's lecture series,” said Bedell in a news release. “I hope that these powerful stories of resilience and courage will continue to bring awareness to the indelible influence of African American heritage on the cultural fabric of the Ozarks, and cultivate deeper empathy in our community dialogue.”
Tags
News Ozarks Public TelevisionDocumentary film
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky