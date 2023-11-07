Documentary produced by Ozarks Public Television to be screened at statewide event

A locally produced documentary has been chosen by the State Historical Society of Missouri to be screened as part of the organization’s African American Experience in Missouri Lecture series.

“Generations: African American Experiences in Springfield and the Ozarks” will be shown on Tuesday, November 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia, Missouri.

The film was produced by Ozarks Public Television. It examines the important contributions of Black Americans who helped to develop and grow the southwest Missouri region.

SHSMO Executive Director Gary Kremer will moderate a discussion following the screening with the director of the documentary Dax Bedell and Christine Peoples, coordinator of the Timmons Hall Education Program for the Springfield Parks Department.

The screening is open to the public.

“I am honored to present ‘Generations’ at the State Historical Society of Missouri's lecture series,” said Bedell in a news release. “I hope that these powerful stories of resilience and courage will continue to bring awareness to the indelible influence of African American heritage on the cultural fabric of the Ozarks, and cultivate deeper empathy in our community dialogue.”