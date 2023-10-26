Willard alderman facing felony charges resigns as board prepares to hold impeachment hearing to remove the city's mayor

The Willard, Missouri Board of Aldermen will hold an impeachment hearingThursday night, October 27, in an attempt to remove the town’s mayor Sam Snider. The hearing starts at 7 at the Willard Community Center, and KSMU will be there to cover it.

Meanwhile, Willard Alderman Corey Hendrickson has resigned, according to the Springfield News-Leader. He turned in his resignation Tuesday – the same day felony charges were filed against him in U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, Hendrickson is charged with withdrawing money from drivers’ accounts when he was employed with Prime Incorporated. Prime contracted with ComData to create and manage accounts for each Prime Inc. drivers. The company would issue each driver a card that allowed him or her to access money from their account for fuel.

From around September, 2016 to August 2021, court documents allege Hendrickson devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money from his employer by accessing and withdrawing funds deposited into the ComData accounts. The charges allege he used the money for his own personal expenses.

Hendrickson served as mayor of Willard from 2015 to 2021 when he lost to current mayor Sam Snider.