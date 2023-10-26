A new candidate enters the Missouri gubernatorial race

Mike Hamra of Hamra Enterprises made the announcement Thursday, October 26, on Facebook. Hamra will run as a Democrat. He joins fellow Springfield resident who is also House minority leader, Crystal Quade in the race for the Democratic nomination for the office.

At this time, four Republicans have announced their bid for their party’s nomination: Current Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, current state senator from the St. Charles area Bill Eigel, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and veteran and businessman Chris Wright.

Current Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be term limited in 2024.

The deadline to file and run is March 26, 2024. The primary election will be held August 6, and the general election on November 5.

