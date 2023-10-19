Voter Guide: How to register to vote in Missouri

Missouri has more than 4.3 million registered voters. If you're not one of them, this guide will show you how to sign up and make your voice heard at the next election.

First, some basics: You must be 17½ years old to register to vote and 18 to cast a ballot in the state. You must also be a Missouri resident and a U.S. citizen. Unlike in some states, voters in Missouri do not indicate political party affiliations when they register.

Here's how you can register to vote in Missouri:

Fill out an online application.

Print a paper application and mail the completed form to your local election authority.

Register in person at your county clerk’s office, a Department of Motor Vehicles office or a public library.

Request an application to be mailed to you.



Have you moved or changed your name since you last voted? If so, you’ll need to update your voter registration info by filling out one of the forms linked above.

How do I vote on Election Day?

In-person and curbside voting polls are generally open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. are still allowed to cast a ballot — so stay in line even if the polls close.

Your polling place is determined by where you live but may have changed since the last time you voted.

Head to the Missouri secretary of state's website to check your registration status and to find out where to cast your vote on Election Day.

Do I need a photo ID in Missouri?

You need a valid photo ID to vote in any election in Missouri. Acceptable forms of photo identification include nonexpired Missouri driver’s licenses or state IDs, nonexpired U.S. passports and photo military IDs. If a state-issued ID has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

Student IDs, voter registration cards, an expired ID or driver’s licenses from other states are not accepted forms of ID at the polls.

You can get a free photo ID — a Missouri nondriver license — from the Department of Revenue or by calling 573-526-VOTE (8683).

If it’s Election Day and you don’t have the required ID, you can still fill out a provisional ballot at your polling location. Voters who cast provisional ballots will receive a stub that contains instructions on how to verify that their vote was counted.

What else would you want to know about voter registration in Missouri? Send questions and comments to welcome@stlpr.org.

