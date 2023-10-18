Mayor of Battlefield resigns, and board of aldermen president steps in

The mayor of the City of Battlefield has resigned, effective last Sunday (10/15). Debra Hickey had served as Battlefield’s mayor since 2014.

In a statement, the city said “the Board of Aldermen accepted her resignation regretfully” at their Tuesday night meeting.

Hickey served as an alderman before being elected mayor. She was an advocate for those on the autism spectrum and signed a proclamation to make Battlefield Missouri’s first autism-friendly city.

According to the city, Hickey had been working with Board President Mark Crabtree to make sure he was equipped to step in and help “should the need arise.”

Crabtree will preside over board of aldermen meetings until elections next April – when Hickey’s term was scheduled to end.