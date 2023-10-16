Clever resident inspires “Wave to a Friend Day.”

A resident in Clever has inspired the city with a simple act of kindness. In honor of Herschel Walles the city has proclaimed every September 16, “Wave to a Friend Day.”

Jo Novak, a Clever resident behind the project, handed the proclamation to Herschel in a small ceremony Saturday. Attendees gathered on Herschel’s porch, where for the last two decades he has waved and greeted everyone and anyone who has passed by.

Clever Board of Aldermen members in attendance said everyone knows about Herschel and the wave, and everyone has had a bad day improved by driving, biking, or walking by his house.

They say he embodies the spirit of the city.

Chris Drew / KSMU News A copy of Clever's proclamation for Wave to a Friend Day

As a fixture of the city’s main drag Herschel has become known for sitting and waving and pointing at every passerby going down the busy street, spreading good cheer with a little act of neighborliness, and becoming a local celebrity in the process.

Asked about what he thinks of this, Herschel says “it’s just good to be here.”

He moved to the house on Public almost 20 years ago and has been at it ever since. The city has grown around this main street, and like much of Christian County, it has grown fast recently. Even in just a few decades, he says it has changed a lot. He says folks are just as neighborly as ever though.

Novak says she helped organize a parade for Herschel’s birthday last year.

Novak said, “It just makes everyone really happy; kids love it.” This year she said the community wanted to do something special to let him know how much he means to them.

Celebrate wave to a friend day along with Herschel and the residents of Clever, next and every September 16.