Missouri Valley Conference announces men's and women's basketball conference schedules

The Missouri Valley Conference announced the 2023-24 women’s basketball conference schedules this week. Each team is set to play a 20-game league schedule.

Following the league’s expansion to 12 teams beginning with the 2022-23 season, Valley teams will play 10 home and 10 road games while facing two select teams just once during the regular season.

Missouri State University’s one-off games for the 2023-24 season include a home matchup versus Northern Iowa on December 30 and a game at Drake on February 22.

The Lady Bears will kick off conference play on the road at UNI on December 30.

MSU will play eight games in January – four at home against Valparaiso, Evansville, UIC and Indiana State and four away at Bradley, Illinois State, Belmont and Murray State.

In February, the Lady Bears will host Belmont, Murray State, Southern Illinois and Bradley and will travel to Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Evansville and Drake.

March will see a visit from Illinois State and road games at UIC and Valparaiso.

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament is set for March 14-17 at Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois. Season ticket information is available at 417-836-8899. Individual tickets will be available at a later date.