Ozark launches new effort to upgrade three major road corridors

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published October 10, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT
An aerial map released by the City of Ozark on Oct. 9, 2023 shows the three corridors involved in the Onward Ozark effort to plan for the city's future.
Courtesy City of Ozark
The effort is called Onward Ozark, and Ozark officials said in a news release Monday they’ll study and plan the future of three main corridors: North State Highway NN, the South 3rd Street-Highway 14 corridor, and the South Street corridor. The city has many goals for the three Onward Ozark corridors, including a chance to define future land uses and opportunities for development, or redevelopment.

The city is asking the public to take an online survey for Onward Ozark, and more opportunities to provide input are in the works.

You can learn more at ozarkmissouri. com and sign up for project alerts by texting “OnwardOzark” — all one word — to 888-521-3871.

Tags
News City of Ozarkurban developmentinfrastructure
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
