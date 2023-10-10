Ozark launches new effort to upgrade three major road corridors

The effort is called Onward Ozark, and Ozark officials said in a news release Monday they’ll study and plan the future of three main corridors: North State Highway NN, the South 3rd Street-Highway 14 corridor, and the South Street corridor. The city has many goals for the three Onward Ozark corridors, including a chance to define future land uses and opportunities for development, or redevelopment.

The city is asking the public to take an online survey for Onward Ozark, and more opportunities to provide input are in the works.

You can learn more at ozarkmissouri. com and sign up for project alerts by texting “OnwardOzark” — all one word — to 888-521-3871.