50 business experts prepare to help area nonprofits meet challenges during United for Greatness

Nonprofits in southwest Missouri will get help addressing some of their biggest challenges Wednesday and Thursday, October 4-5, during an event at the Missouri State University efactory in Springfield. It's hosted by the United Way of the Ozarks and the Great Game of Business.

United for Greatness uses techniques from the Great Game of Business to help area nonprofits achieve a goal or overcome a challenge. More than 50 volunteers recruited by the Great Game of Business and the United Way of the Ozarks will harness their expertise to help 10 United Way partner organizations with things like marketing, finances and recruitment and retention. Each volunteer has at least three years of experience in their field.

Amber Alcorn, spokesperson for the United Way, said skills-based volunteerism has gained traction in recent years, and it’s changing the way nonprofits view volunteerism.

“I think that skilled volunteerism presents a unique opportunity,” said Alcorn. “Volunteers get the opportunity to network with other individuals who are working in their field. They also have the opportunity to hone their skills – maybe dust off some skill that they haven’t used in awhile, all while making a difference in the community and really giving back in an important way.

United for Greatness began last year as a pilot program with four nonprofits. Alcorn hopes it continues to grow in the future.

