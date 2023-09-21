New sirens will warn people near Fellows Lake of emergencies

Two new outdoor warning sirens have been installed at Fellows Lake. Greene County Emergency Management Director Larry Woods said the sirens will warn area residents and people enjoying recreational activities on and around the lake of an impending emergency such as a tornado or extremely severe thunderstorms.

The Greene County Commission has been working with the residents in the area for several years to get sirens installed near the lake.

"We have heard from many citizens in the Fellows Lake area over the past few years expressing the need for storm sirens in the area. We are pleased that with collaboration, this project has come to fruition and Greene County residents and guests can now more safely enjoy the outdoors in this beautiful area of the county,” said Greene County 2nd District Commissioner John Russell in a news release.

The Office of Emergency Management worked with partners at City Utilities and Southwest Electric to install the sirens.

“With the increased activity at Fellows Lake, the ability to provide emergency alerts to those on the trails or lake, was an issue that needed to be addressed,” said Bob Wilson, director of Water Treatment and Supply for City Utilities in the statement.

Each installed siren costs approximately $38,000 and was paid for by federal grants through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Emergency Management Performance Grant program.

Woods said the sirens will be regularly tested at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month weather permitting.