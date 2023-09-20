© 2023 KSMU Radio
Pop singer Chappell Roan talks about coming to terms with her teenage years growing up in southwest Missouri and about her upcoming tour

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
Singer Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan
Singer Chappell Roan

Roan will give a free concert at the Gillioz Wednesday night (it's already sold out) and has an album coming out Friday.

Pop singer Chappell Roan who grew up in Willard, Missouri is getting ready to embark on a tour that will take her all over the United States and abroad to places like the U.K., The Netherlands, Australia and Germany. She'll give solo performances but will also open for pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

She talked with KSMU's Michele Skalicky ahead of a concert in Springfield to kick off her new album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
