Pop singer Chappell Roan talks about coming to terms with her teenage years growing up in southwest Missouri and about her upcoming tour

Pop singer Chappell Roan who grew up in Willard, Missouri is getting ready to embark on a tour that will take her all over the United States and abroad to places like the U.K., The Netherlands, Australia and Germany. She'll give solo performances but will also open for pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

She talked with KSMU's Michele Skalicky ahead of a concert in Springfield to kick off her new album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.