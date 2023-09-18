George Washington National Monument will celebrate Hispanic culture later this month

George Washington Carver National Monument will host Hispanic Heritage Day September 23 at the park in Diamond, Missouri. The event helps bring people together to tell their stories, said Park Ranger Curtis Gregory. It's free to the public with plenty of entertainment and activities.

"This year we have a couple of different groups," said Gregory. "We have a group from down in Arkansas who has been here before and some dancers and musicians from Springfield."

George Washington Carver National Monument is the birthplace of Carver, a well-known agricultural scientist.

"The park started in 1943, but it actually opened in 1953," said Gregory. "So we've been here for a long while. We are the first park in the National Park Service dedicated to an African American, so it's a very special place in our part of the state."

Aside from performers, there will also be crafts for everyone like worry dolls, paper marigolds and sugar skulls.

"I think it's a great park to bring especially diverse audiences to tell their stories as well," Gregory said. "Some of the groups we have celebrating Hispanic Heritage Day is a great way of showcasing new audiences. Some of their stories are similar to George Washington Carver's story."