Marshfield's annual 9/11 Memorial allows area residents to remember those lost in the terrorist attacks in 2001

In a field in east Marshfield near the city’s swimming pool Monday were hundreds of flags.

They were part of a 9/11 Memorial created three years ago by the city. Some of the 2.977 flags made up the shape of the World Trade Center towers, some made up the shape of the Pentagon and others spelled out Flight 93.

"2,977 is one thing to say, and it's one thing to read," said Marshfield Mayor Natalie McNish. "But it's another thing to see it."

She takes off work each year during this time to tend to the flags – to make sure they’re not touching the ground or broken by wildlife.

Michele Skalicky One of the 2.977 flags at the 9/11 memorial Marshfield Remembers

Marshfield school students get involved, too. High school students in the Building Trades class help set flags into the ground, and students from elementary to high school create 9/11 themed art that hang on a fence as you pull up to the memorial.

On the west side of the memorial under a tent, a video stream of the 911 Memorial and Museum’s digital learning experience played at the top of each hour, telling stories recorded in the last two months of those who witnessed the terrorist attacks and their aftermath firsthand.

McNish said 22 years ago Americans pledged to never forget. And, while she said Marshfield hasn’t forgotten, the stories of 9/11 must continue to be passed down to younger generations.

"This memorial and this event is laid out in a way that we can both honor the individuals who lost their lives, we can realize how blessed we are to have the freedoms we are and live in the country that we do," she said, "and also for all of us to tell our own stories because I feel like that is the best way to communicate this to the next generation."

City of Marshfield A photo taken by drone of the 2023 Marshfield Remembers

The 9/11 Memorial is at Patriot Park, 1490 N. Elm in Marshfield, each year on September 11. Monday night at 8, the city shone two search lights into the sky to represent the twin towers. After 102 minutes, the lights fell out of the sky and Taps was played by a Marshfield eighth grader.

