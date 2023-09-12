Books and more available for purchase at Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale this week

The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale kicks off Tuesday, September 12, with the Friends Night Preview Sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Members get in free, and you can purchase a membership at the door for $5.

The sale continues Wednesday through Sunday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

Springfield-Greene County Library spokesperson Vickie Hicks said the sale includes Star Wars collectible books, which she expects to go fast. And there are other unique and popular items.

"We have a lot of Stephen King, John Grisham. We've got military history, Missouri history, Reece Witherspoon's book club books," she said. "We get some beautiful donated book of the month club books, and so, there's just something for everybody."

The sale also includes puzzles, games, DVDs and CDs, audio books and vinyl records.

This year’s fall book sale includes five and a half tractor trailer loads of books and other items.

Revenues go to fund grants to the library for programming. For example, many Summer Reading Series activities are funded with Friends of the Library grants, and Hicks said they recently made a donation to an auditorium expansion project at the Library Center.

"We launched our campaign last Saturday night, and they dedicated $200,000 to go towards the stage area of the new auditorium," said Hicks.

Hours Wednesday through Friday, September 13-15 are 10 to 8, Saturday, September 16, 10 to 5 and Sunday, September 17, 1 to 5. Saturday is Half Price Day, and Sunday is $1 and $5 Bag Day.

The sale is cash or check only.