Local singer/songwriter Dallas Jones prepares to leave for Japan where he'll serve as ambassador and featured performer

How did the opportunity to go to Japan come about?

"I knew that this program had been going on for years. But over the past five or six years, I've started seeing more people that I was familiar with go on the trip. Mark Bilyeu and Cindy Woolf and the Shandies...and so, I thought, 'hmm, I think I should inquire about that. That might be something I'd like to do.' And then the pandemic came, and I kind of lost track of doing things like that. And they stopped doing it for awhile. But then this winter they reached out and asked me if I'd be interested in going. And of course I said 'yeah.' (I'm) super excited."

What was your reaction when they called?

"I was thrilled. I was ecstatic. And, of course, I was, you know — had to check a few things, some dates and stuff like that, check with my family. Of course, they were ecstatic — check with my dad because I work on the farm with my dad. And so, it's like, 'Dad, I'm going to be gone for a couple of weeks.' But he was thrilled. He was really thrilled because it's an honor. It's an honor to be asked. And I'm just I'm super honored and excited."

Have you ever been to Japan before?

"I've never been to Japan. I have been to Europe a few times. I did some backpacking after college for several months but then came back, got married, had kids. And so, you know, travel abroad is pretty expensive, and it's just tough to figure out where it fits into your life. So, when this one came up, it was it was a good opportunity in every aspect. And so, I jumped at the chance."

What are your plans for the trip? Kind of walk me through your agenda.

"Okay. Well, my agenda is the group's agenda. And I believe we fly into Tokyo. We're there for a couple of days, and then we travel to a city called Kyoto. And then we're actually after that going to Hiroshima, which I'm sure will be extremely powerful. Then we go to Isesaki, which is the sister city of Springfield, and that's where we'll be for the majority of the time. And I will perform at a couple of different like city functions. And then they have a festival and I'll perform at that. Pretty much any time they need me to play music, I'll be — I'll be ready.

You've got plenty of repertoire to choose from.

"Yeah, I think so by now."

So what songs are you going to sing? Do you have some specific ones in mind?

"Oh, gosh. You know, I haven't thought about that too much. I'm sure I'll do a few of my own, of course, But I kind of actually want to talk with some people about what songs will go over well in this...in this city of, you know, Japanese people. What you know, what do they want to hear? I have heard that a really popular song over there is Take Me Home Country Roads by John Denver. I love it. Yeah, I do, too. And ironically, that's the first song I ever learned how to play on the guitar. And so, I've got that one down."

You should have by now. What age were you when you learned that?

"I started playing when I was about 12 or 13, and I mainly started playing the guitar so that I could accompany myself singing. I've never been a great guitar player but good enough that I could play and sing. And so that's kind of where I come at."

Well, I hope you get to to play Take Me Home Country Roads.

"I definitely will."

What are you looking forward to the most about this trip?

"There's a lot of things for sure. I have always wanted to see Tokyo. I've just seen Tokyo in so many movies, and it's been a — it's kind of like New York City. It's just huge and bright and fast. And I just kind of want to — I hope I get some time to just explore and get lost and experience, you know, that kind of culture. But then we're also — where we stay at in Isesaki, we're staying with a host family. So, this is a family that, you know, brings American travelers. They may have other travelers, too, and they will take us around and, you know, feed us and take us to entertainment things. And so, I'm looking forward to being in a city like that with like a real guide that can show us show us a really good time. And yeah, I'm just really excited about that."

Yeah, that's the way to travel for sure.

"Definitely."

What's it like to anticipate bringing your music to what could be a whole new audience for you?

"Well, it's a little intimidating for sure. There's some technical aspects of it that I have to think about as far as, you know, sound equipment and a guitar and all that kind of stuff. But I'm excited just to be in, you know, in front of a group of people that's never heard me before because I mostly primarily play around Springfield for the same, you know, the same group of people."

Right. And, you know, many people have heard of you. For those who may not have, how can they find out more about your music and where you're going to play next?

"I really just put everything on my social media accounts, Instagram and Facebook, and I try and post my schedule for the beginning of the week. I don't really have a website. That's just one more thing that I would have to maintain, and I would probably maintain it poorly. So I don't do anything like that."

Well, Dallas, thanks for coming in to talk to me. Is there anything else that you want to add about the trip and just about, you know, your music in general?

"The biggest thing I want to just emphasize is how honored I am that I was asked to do this. I know it's a it's a big honor. It's an extreme privilege. And I will do my best to be a good ambassador. It's a really overwhelming feeling, honestly, to to be asked. And I won't let you down."

