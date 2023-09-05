Gaming app allows Missourians to explore the outdoors this fall

This fall, the Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with the Agents of Discovery mobile gaming app for its Missouri Explorer 3.0 campaign.

The app allows users of all ages to explore the outdoors while completing missions in a game-like style. The Missouri Explorer Campaign will be held through October 31st.

The app is free for anyone to use at participating locations, including the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City, Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City, Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood and Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

Each mission teaches players about local history, culture, ecosystems and safety. After completing three missions, players will be entered in raffles to win tickets to Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium, the Discovery Center of Springfield and other select museums and parks across Missouri. You can download Agents of Discovery through the App Store or Google Play and create an Agent profile. Then you can pick a mission in your area and download it before heading to it, in order to play the game without WiFi or a data connection.

For more information about Agents of Discovery, visit https://discovertheforest.org/activities/agents-of-discovery.