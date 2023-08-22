Missouri State University releases numbers from opening day

Two records were set on opening day at Missouri State University, MSU officials said. But total enrollment is down.

The university opened its first day of classes Monday with its largest increase in first time new college students, according to a news release. The number of new students increased 17.9 percent to a total of 2,685. Last year’s total was 2,103 students.

Graduate student enrollment was up 0.4 percent to 4,288, which MSU officials said was also a record.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart believes changes made to make MSU more accessible and affordable contributed to the higher numbers.

Total opening enrollment was down slightly – by half a percentage point. But Smart expects enrollment to be up overall on the official census day – September 25 -- after all international and dual credit students are enrolled.

According to the university, the number of underrepresented students increased by 4.6 percent to 2,627 students.

Missouri State University is the license holder for KSMU.