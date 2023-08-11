© 2023 KSMU Radio
The tale of a girl who went missing in the Arkansas wilderness and her encounter with an 'imaginary friend' is told in Harper's Magazine

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Buffalo National River
National Park Service/Buffalo National River
The Buffalo National River

Benjamin Hale, who wrote the article for the August issue, has family that goes back generations in the Natural State.

Writer Benjamin Hale grew up in Colorado, but many generations before him are from Arkansas. And it’s there that a story took place that he tells in the August issue of Harper’s Magazine. "Who Walks Always Beside You? A Disappearance in Arkansas" is a story of a child lost in the wilderness and a murder that happened years before. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky talked with Hale about it.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

