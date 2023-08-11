The tale of a girl who went missing in the Arkansas wilderness and her encounter with an 'imaginary friend' is told in Harper's Magazine

Writer Benjamin Hale grew up in Colorado, but many generations before him are from Arkansas. And it’s there that a story took place that he tells in the August issue of Harper’s Magazine. "Who Walks Always Beside You? A Disappearance in Arkansas" is a story of a child lost in the wilderness and a murder that happened years before. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky talked with Hale about it.

