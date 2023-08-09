Can you dig it? August 11 is a day to remind Missouri residents to call 811 before any digging project

State officials are once again reminding Missouri residents to find out where buried utilities are before undertaking any kind of digging project.

In Missouri, 811 is the number to call before you dig in your backyard — or anywhere else. Calling will help ensure you don’t accidentally make contact with buried electric or utility lines. Whether you’re digging with a shovel or a backhoe, state officials want you to contact Missouri 811 first.

Officials say to call at least three business days before you plan to dig.

Here’s how it works: You call 811 — or reach out through the Missouri 811 website — before digging that new garden bed. Missouri 811 reaches out to your local utility company. Utility workers come to the excavation site and mark any buried utility lines or give an all-clear. Once they’re marked, you should dig with care.

Randy Norden, the executive director of Missouri 811, says not calling 811 could result in a hefty fine under state law.

“The consequence of it is — if you maliciously demonstrate intent to not utilize the Missouri 811 system and damage a utility, the office of the attorney general can fine individuals up to $10,000 a day per instance,” said Norden.

State officials are using the day of August 11 to promote awareness of Missouri 811. To contact Missouri 811, dial 811 on your phone or visit Missouri-811.org.

