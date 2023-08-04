Missouri health department suspends operations at three marijuana facilities over ‘product safety concerns’

Missouri marijuana regulators confirmed Friday that the Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating product safety issues in the legal marijuana industry.

In a written statement, DHSS told Ozarks Public Radio that they’ve “suspended operations for three facilities to investigate potential product safety concerns. All product related to these investigations will be placed on administrative hold until the product is deemed safe, remediated, or destroyed. Investigations are ongoing, so we cannot comment further at this time."

DHSS did not directly respond to several other written questions from KSMU, including a request to identify any cannabis companies — for example, cultivators or product manufacturers — that received a suspension order.