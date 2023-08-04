From bridges to roads, MODOT seeks public input on transportation infrastructure priorities

The public is invited to provide input on Missouri Department of Transportation’s High Priority Unfunded Needs list.

The High Priority Unfunded Needs outlines a total of $1.1 billion in annual unfunded transportation projects this year.

The list acts as a guide outlining development priorities for different infrastructure projects and shows what funds are needed for the projects.

MODOT director Patrick McKenna said the challenge now is to determine which projects will provide the best return on investment to Missouri taxpayers.

Of the $1.1 billion in unfunded high priority needs, MODOT lists major interstate reconstruction as being $360 million short and improving bridge conditions as being underfunded by $125 million.

A public meeting will be held in Springfield on Thursday, August 10, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Library Center in Community Rooms A & B, 4653 S. Campbell. The draft of the High Priority Unfunded Needs will be presented, and the public will have the chance to weigh in.

The draft of the project document is available to view on MODOT’s website until August 31. MODOT said the final document will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its October 12 meeting. The final list is expected to be approved by the end of the year.