Latenight storm leaves thousands without power

A surprisingly strong late night storm swept through the Ozarks overnight and into Monday morning.

The storm brought strong winds and gusts up 70 miles per hour, per a press conference with City Utilities Manager of Media Relations Joel alexander. Alexander said over 15,000 residents were without power at the peak of outages, 8,000 were still without power at noon Monday (7/31).

Alexander said this is the worst outage in the City in 8 to 10 years. He estimated it may take 48 hours to get the majority of remaining customers back online, though home damage may leave some without power longer. City Utilities asked that residents continue to report outages.

Early Monday morning, Liberty Utilities, which serves much of the Ozarks, reported 29,000 without power at their peak, mostly in the Ozark, Branson, and Aurora areas.

Cooling centers are open today in Springfield, Ozark, and Nixa.