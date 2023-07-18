California to restrict state-funded travel to Missouri, other states

California’s attorney general said his state will restrict state-funded travel to Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming. Rob Bonta said Friday in a news release, that’s a result of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation recently enacted in those states.

The attorney general’s office said Missouri is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Senate Bill 39, signed into law on June 7 by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. The law prohibits public school districts, including charter schools, and public and private colleges and universities, from allowing transgender girls to compete in an athletic competition consistent with their gender identity. SB 39 requires withholding of all state funding for non-compliance. Missouri is also being added to the list, attorney general's office said, because, on the same day, Governor Parson also signed SB 49 into law, restricting gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

Missouri will be added to the travel restricted list when these new laws become effective on August 28, 2023.

The travel restrictions announced Friday are mandated by California Assembly Bill 1887, which requires the attorney general to post on his website a current list of states that are subject to the law.

The State of California recently added Georgia, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, and Utah to the AB 1887 travel-restricted list for enacting similar laws discriminating against LGBTQ+ youth.