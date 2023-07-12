Southeast Missouri state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder announces bid for lieutenant governor

According to her memoir, Missouri state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder was a teen parent, high school dropout, sexual assault survivor and small business owner before she was elected to the statehouse in 2012.

Since 2020 she’s represented the 27th District in the state Senate, including the Cape Girardeau area.

Now Rehder is running for lieutenant governor. She says she wants to “better the lives of all Missourians by unabashedly protecting sacred Christian and Conservative values.”

The Missouri Independent reports that Rehder may face a primary opponent in Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, a Republican from the St. Louis suburbs expected to be in the running for lieutenant governor.

The Democratic Party’s Rep. Richard Brown from Kansas City has also filed lieutenant governor campaign paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission.