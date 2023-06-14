Public comment sought for Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

State officials are seeking public comment on the draft Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program or STIP.

STIP makes $14 billion of federal and state revenues available for all modes of transportation over the next five years.

The plan includes funding from state general revenue, approved by the Missouri General Assembly – to widen and improve I-70, fix low-volume minor roads, upgrade railroad safety crossings and more, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

“Over the past two years, the cost of doing transportation improvements has experienced record inflation ranging from 20-30%. Aside from the new funding from the General Assembly, this year’s program didn’t add a significant number of projects to the last two years as we manage the fiscal constraints of the funding,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna in a news release. “We are able to continue our asset management efforts while also making critical improvements and upgrades to corridors and safety features across the state.”

You can view the program at modot.org/DRAFTSTIP. Anyone interested in seeing the program or commenting on it can email STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov or by calling customer service at 1-888-ASK-MODOT.

The formal comment period ends on July 6th.

Following the public review period, the comments will be presented to the Commission. The Commission will review the comments and the final transportation program before considering it for approval at its July 12 meeting, according to MODOT.